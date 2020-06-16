Why Newtown Florist Club leader Rose Johnson has fought all her life to right wrongs

Joining the Newtown Florist Club was never a choice for Rose Johnson. It was simply a way of life.



Johnson — who attended her first Newtown Florist Club meeting in the late 1960s at the age of 12 and has served as executive director of the club since 2014 — was born and raised in the Newtown community, where she grew up in a three-room shotgun house right around the corner from an open ditch that “smelled like raw sewage 24 hours a day.” Homelessness and unemployment were rampant in the primarily black community, and Johnson said members of the Ku Klux Klan would often ride through the streets of Newtown to terrorize the people living there.

When she began going to club meetings, school desegregation was one of the primary topics of interest. And while she was one of the younger members then, Johnson said her involvement in the club as a child was not such an unusual thing.

“It wasn’t just me getting involved,” she said. “It was just the way the community was. Everybody was involved. It was just the natural way of life for us.”

Johnson vividly remembers the regular meetings the club used to have in the living room of Ruby Wilkins, one of the club’s founding members.

While many neighborhood kids played basketball on the court outside of Wilkins’ home, Johnson was inside, developing a passion for social activism and for making her community a better place.