Why Flowery Branch resident Natalie Nuce spent 8 days climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

Natalie Nuce was far from home when she summited Mount Kilimanjaro on March 10. The South Hall resident’s journey to the peak of Africa was challenged by harsh winds and cold terrain — but not by having only a single kidney.
Nuce is one of 22 living kidney donors who trained for months to participate in the Kidney Donor Athlete’s One Kidney Climb to help raise awareness for living organ donation. The climbers’ adventure in Tanzania was meant to show that donors can not only live normal, active lives — they can even pull off extreme feats of athleticism.
The Kilimanjaro climb was an eight-day endeavor that forced the group to confront 20-degree temperatures, winds of 20 mph and elevations of almost 20,000 feet. Nuce recalls the elevation sapping her appetite and leaving her weak, wading through the intense darkness of the night and fighting the exhaustion of sleepless hiking.
“It was really hard for me to not be able to see — to not have perspective of where I was or where I was going,” Nuce said. “You’re hiking straight up, so you’re going super slow. It’s cold, dark and windy. No one’s slept. I couldn’t eat because I had no appetite. That was a huge challenge because you really need fuel.”
The climbers timed their summit for World Kidney Day, March 10, to help combat the misinformation and skepticism that’s led to 13 people dying every day while waiting for a kidney transplant, according to information from the United Network for Organ Sharing.
The National Kidney Foundation reports that kidney donation poses minimal health risks; donors’ long-term survival rates mirror non-donors, and the risk of future kidney failure appears in only a small percentage of those who give.
Nuce said the climb was successful in spreading the importance of living organ donation. Alongside an appearance on Good Morning America, Nuce said the One Kidney Climb will be the subject of an upcoming documentary to be released on Amazon Prime thanks to a videographer who joined the climb.
She also said the KDA members, a group from across the United States and Canada, have become the subjects of numerous individual articles and stories causing news of the climb to circulate across the nation.
“The ripple effects are going to continue,” Nuce said. “I’m not sure we’ll ever be able to fully measure the impact. Hopefully down the road we’ll hear stories about people who donated their kidney because they learned about kidney donation through KDA and the climb.”
On a personal level, the climb carries massive significance for Nuce, who became an advocate for KDA’s cause after donating her own kidney in July 2020 to Annabelle Whitaker, the daughter of her friends Heather and Neil Whitaker, who was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease after experiencing dizzy spells at school.
After finding out that the Whitakers were not compatible matches with their daughter, Nuce quickly took a compatibility screening and prepared for the donation. She described it as a moving experience that drove her to a life of activism and to the climb.
Leading up to Kilimanjaro, Nuce spent her weekends taking hours-long hikes with weighted packs and used an exercise bike to build endurance and core strength. Her hard work paid off when she watched the sunrise from the tallest freestanding mountain in the world.
“It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen,” Nuce said. “Standing up that high on a mountain is amazing. When the sun came up, it was a really, really cool experience.”
Looking back, the first five days of the climb were a regular trek up the mountain that Nuce didn’t particularly struggle with. Her camping experience and endurance meant she was able to enjoy the diverse ecosystems of the mountain while also interacting with fellow donors.
“Every day was kind of an adventure,” Nuce said. “You start in one ecosystem and end up in another one. I’m a camper, so I slept fine. Other people were cold and struggled with sleeping in a tent, but that was all fine with me.”
Summit night, the sixth night of the climb, proved much more challenging for the athletes. The group embarked at 11:30 p.m. and had to climb in darkness with just the lights from their helmets to guide them.
Nuce said thinking about all the things she was grateful for helped push her through the final, most difficult hours of the trek. Seeing the sun steadily rise over the horizon also gave the climbers the motivation they needed to finish their mission.
“The whole summit experience was about 12 miles of hiking at 4,000-foot elevation gain and 10,000 loss all in one day,” Nuce said. “That was the hardest part.”
Still, the group persevered and claimed their reward. A video shot by Nuce on top of Kilimanjaro revealed her first thoughts as she and the group summited the mountain: “This is super emotional, super hard and super cool.”
Nuce has since returned to her home in Hall and to her dog, Sabi, who participated on her training hikes. As a KDA board member, Nuce plans to continue spreading the word about living organ donation and to continue challenging herself — no doubt bolstered by the weight of her achievements in Africa.
“It took a while for it to even sink in,” Nuce said. “Even when I got home, I couldn’t believe I was on the roof of Africa. It felt like a huge accomplishment.”