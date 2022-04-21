Why Flowery Branch resident Natalie Nuce spent 8 days climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

Nuce said the climb was successful in spreading the importance of living organ donation. Alongside an appearance on Good Morning America, Nuce said the One Kidney Climb will be the subject of an upcoming documentary to be released on Amazon Prime thanks to a videographer who joined the climb.



She also said the KDA members, a group from across the United States and Canada, have become the subjects of numerous individual articles and stories causing news of the climb to circulate across the nation.

“The ripple effects are going to continue,” Nuce said. “I’m not sure we’ll ever be able to fully measure the impact. Hopefully down the road we’ll hear stories about people who donated their kidney because they learned about kidney donation through KDA and the climb.”

On a personal level, the climb carries massive significance for Nuce, who became an advocate for KDA’s cause after donating her own kidney in July 2020 to Annabelle Whitaker, the daughter of her friends Heather and Neil Whitaker, who was diagnosed with stage 5 kidney disease after experiencing dizzy spells at school.

After finding out that the Whitakers were not compatible matches with their daughter, Nuce quickly took a compatibility screening and prepared for the donation. She described it as a moving experience that drove her to a life of activism and to the climb.

Leading up to Kilimanjaro, Nuce spent her weekends taking hours-long hikes with weighted packs and used an exercise bike to build endurance and core strength. Her hard work paid off when she watched the sunrise from the tallest freestanding mountain in the world.

“It’s like nothing you’ve ever seen,” Nuce said. “Standing up that high on a mountain is amazing. When the sun came up, it was a really, really cool experience.”