What two neighbors of planned ICE detention center in Oakwood have to say about the facility Vinny's General Manager Marie Moore works Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Oakwood pizza restaurant which is located across the street where a new Department of Homeland Security U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility may be located soon. - photo by Scott Rogers Marie Moore is hoping customers don’t steer clear of her pizza business because of a 1,400-1,600-bed ICE detention center across the street.