What tourism ‘icon’ Bill Donohue said in looking back on storied career in Georgia

He did return in 2008 as head of both the Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority and the North Georgia Mountains Development Authority.



Under the lease agreement with the Williams family, the authority is responsible for the infrastructure of the islands, including roads, bridges and wastewater.

“When I got here, the lake was almost 20 feet down,” Donohue said.

The Great Recession also had arrived.

“And boat gas prices were at $5,” Donohue said. “As Mr. Williams said, it was a perfect storm of negativity. And it was a challenge as they weathered that storm.”

All this came on the heels of the resort finishing up a huge makeover, including some $35 million from the state for infrastructure improvements.

“We were ready to go and the economy was dragging,” Donohue said.

Still, all the work “paid great dividends as we rolled out of the recession and into an improved economy,” he said.

That is, until the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020.

In February 2021, Grier Todd, the resort’s chief operations officer, said, “What we’re seeing is the groups that have booked, especially the larger groups of 150 people or more, are rescheduling or canceling.”

He updated the tourism climate on a more upbeat note in the fall of 2022, saying, “The group or meeting business has come back very strong. We’re at 2019 levels again.”

More recently, Donohue has been working with the resort on a plan for a new conference center and hotel on the islands.

“We’re not ready to break ground just yet or move dirt, but we have a great site, we have a serious amount of funding and commitment from the state and we’re trying to finalize the private funding and the final design of how these two projects will (blend),” he said.

“On paper, it’s a good concept.”

His work has drawn raves from peers in the industry.

Donohue “is not only a tourism industry icon, he’s an incredibly kind and amazing person,” said Stacey Dickson, Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau president.

“Bill has built a unique legacy through his steadfast leadership of some of the most influential tourist destinations in Georgia. His work from the coast at Jekyll Island to the top of Brasstown Bald has influenced Georgia’s tourism economy for decades to come.

“His attempt to quietly retire without fanfare has been a challenge for those of us who want to shower him with accolades. I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to learn and grow from the knowledge he shared.”

Barrett said, “Through (Donohue’s) knowledge of hotel operations, personnel management, marketing, facility construction and his limitless energy, the sites did very well and constantly saw attendance and revenue production perform beyond expectations.”

And Todd, himself a fixture at the resort, called Donohue “an active partner with the Williams family … and has worked tirelessly to improve our product for the citizens of Hall County.

“We will miss his sound advice and leadership.”

On Thursday, May 11, Gov. Brian Kemp recommended Charles Burton, general manager of Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa, as Donohue’s replacement. The authority is set to meet Monday, May 15, to vote on the recommendation. If approved, Burton’s first day is June 16.

As for Donohue, he says he is looking forward to retirement as an “opportunity for travel and family,” including a trip to the Holy Land in November, and “more time for ministerial” work as a deacon at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch.

Also, Donohue, who dons a flowing white beard, plans to keep up his Santa Claus ministry in churches and hospitals.

But his work life is still on his mind, and he’s ready to lend his expertise.

He’s looking forward to his invitation when the new hotel/conference center opens at Lanier Islands. “And there’s some things I’d like to see done at Brasstown Valley,” Donohue said. “If I can help, I’ll help.”