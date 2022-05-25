‘What do we want our legacy to be?’: Couple makes $500K donation to Habitat for Humanity

Jessica Doughty was paying more than $1,000 a month for a two-bedroom apartment in Winder, raising her two teenage daughters as a single mother.

On Wednesday, May 25, she began moving into her new Habitat for Humanity home, where her girls will each have their own bedroom for the first time.

“It’s really tough for a single mom,” Doughty said. “You have to make four times as much to get a house for yourself.”

The Doughtys are the latest family to move into Copper Glen, a subdivision built by Habitat for Humanity of Hall County, and they will soon have more neighbors.

The land for the planned 21-home neighborhood was donated to Habitat in 2015, and the organization now has the funds to finish the last six homes, thanks to the largest private donation the organization has ever received.

Don and Sandra Tieken recently agreed to donate $500,000 to Habitat of Hall over five years to help build the last six homes in Copper Glen.

“We were asking ourselves, ‘What do we want our legacy to be?’” Don said. “I liked that it was not a hand-out organization, it was a hand up.”

Don worked at ExxonMobil and other chemical companies during his career, he said, and he served as the executive director of Habitat in DeKalb County in the mid-2000s. The couple initially wanted to fund a project in DeKalb or Cobb County, where they used to live, but they could not find the right project without having to jump through hoops, Sandra said. Habitat of Hall had a plan ready to go.

“We already had land and the ability to be shovel-ready,” Executive Director Alison McElvery said. “Our books were in good shape. We looked like we had our act together.”