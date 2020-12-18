Watch: Flowery Branch high schoolers stand in the cold to play music for senior residents

Kolton Gant, a junior at Flowery Branch High, said he and his peers volunteered to perform at Ashton Senior Living and Bell Minor Home. The event wasn’t organized or requested by the school, the volunteering students wanted to do it, Gant said.

“It’s been a hard year for everyone, especially them,” Gant said. “No one is coming to see them, and some probably don’t understand why.”

Angel Sexton, mother of two band students, said she helped coordinate the performance because she felt like the marching band’s music needed to be shared with everyone, not just those who can make it to football games.

“These are extraordinary kids,” Sexton said, adding that while many students were staying warm at home, this group was thinking of the seniors.