Veterans Day event at Lakewood Baptist honors those who served

American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7 Commander George Smith joins in the 2021 Veteran's Day Program Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Lakewood Baptist Church.
American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7 holds their annual Veteran's Day Program Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Lakewood Baptist Church.
American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7 adjunct and past commander Ray Shubert listens Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, during the 2021 Veterans Day Program at Lakewood Baptist Church in Gainesville.
American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7 service officer Johnny Varner stands as a Hall County Sheriff's Office color guard brings in The Colors Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Lakewood Baptist Church during the 2021 Veteran's Day Program
American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7 holds their annual Veteran's Day Program Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Lakewood Baptist Church.
American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7 service officer Johnny Varner, left, and adjunct and past commander Ray Shubert lead the Pledge of Allegiance Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Lakewood Baptist Church during the 2021 Veteran's Day Program
Chaplain Col. Joel P. Jenkins speaks Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Lakewood Baptist Church during the 2021 Veteran's Day Program at the church.
American Legion Paul E. Bolding Post 7 service officer Johnny Varner salutes the flag Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Lakewood Baptist Church during the 2021 Veterans Day program.