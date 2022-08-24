Tributes pour in for former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal, who died after cancer battle

Friends and colleagues remembered a gracious, friendly woman with a broad smile and zeal for children’s literacy. As first lady, she read to more than 250,000 students in more than 1,000 classrooms in every Georgia county, according to her obituary.

Her passion stemmed from 15 years teaching at North Hall Middle School and was spurred further at Nathan Deal’s first inauguration, when the governor spoke about how many prisoners read at a third-grade level, Riley said.

“She wanted to affect that statistic as first lady,” he said. “Her focus was on kindergarten through third grade, traveling around the state and trying to encourage children to learn … and she wanted to make learning fun.

“If it was fun, they would want to learn and, thus, read. That to her was the foundation to change the statistic well after we’re all gone in Georgia.”

Sandra Deal was honored in 2018 with the dedication of the Sandra Deal Secret Reading Garden at North Hall Middle School.

“As the daughter of two educators, Mrs. Deal made it her lifelong mission to teach and inspire all who would listen, particularly young children,” her obituary states.

Deal “was a champion for education,” said Jeremy Williams, superintendent of Gainesville City Schools. “As a classroom teacher and role model to all of us, she exemplified a servant's heart. She read to our students on numerous occasions and was always a light to others. She will be greatly missed. Our prayers go out to Gov. Deal and the family.”

Otherwise, Deal was heavily involved in the community. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Gainesville, serving as a Sunday School teacher and a Prayer Group leader, according to her obituary.

She also helped with local charitable organizations, such as Randy & Friends, Good News Clinic and area food banks. She served on several boards throughout her life, most recently Piedmont University and her alma mater, Georgia College & State University.

“She was so personable. She never met a stranger,” said state Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville.

Her upbeat personality never seemed to falter, even after a serious press conference involving the governor.

“She’d give you a big hug or kiss on the cheek and (ask) ‘How’s the family?’” Dunahoo said.

“Sandra Deal was a very special lady,” state Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville, said. “She was always so thoughtful and kind to everyone around her. She was very committed to her family, her church, and her community. She was a very special lady who will be missed by all.”

Well wishes came from other government officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp.

“As she will for so many Georgians, Mrs. Deal will remain steadfast in our hearts and memories, just as her family will be in our prayers during the time of mourning.”

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, “Georgia has lost a treasure who graced the Governor's office with her unique combination of charm, dignity and down-home warmth.”

Ember Bentley, chief of staff in the president’s office at Middle Georgia State University in Macon, recalled her six years as special assistant to the first lady.

“Mrs. Deal was like a mother, teacher, grandmother, a mentor, a boss and a friend all wrapped up in one person,” said the Cleveland native. “When I think about a memory of her, I think more about her impact. We can honor her with our attitude, our compassion and our commitment to live out the legacy that she left in all of us.”

Bentley said she has stayed in touch with the Deal family through the years.

“She challenged me and she championed me,” she said. “We celebrated when we needed to celebrate and we would cry when we needed to cry. Even when we’re crying right now, she’d say, ‘Oh, don’t make all that fuss. There’s always something to smile about.’”

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College, 2535 Lanier Tech Drive.

The service will be open to the public but will also be live streamed, with more details at Memorial Park Funeral Home, according to Deal’s obituary.

The Rev. Bruce Morgan, who officiated the wedding of Sandra and Nathan Deal, will officiate the private service and interment.