This West Hall grad was injured in Afghanistan 17 years ago. Now, he’s coming home to lead the Memorial Day parade

“I feel very elated to be representing Gainesville in a prominent way,” Moss said. “It is a one-of-a- kind situation to be representing the home team on Memorial Day.”



Moss’ invitation to lead the way on Memorial Day had been planned for some time, according to Andre Castleberry, commander of the Paul E. Bolding American Legion Post 7.

“The reason I wanted Channing to be our grand marshal is personal and somewhat selfish,” Castleberry explained.

Castleberry said he wanted this year’s parade to be led by a veteran with direct ties to the local community, similar to last year when Jerome Yarbrough, a retired fire chief and veteran, was the grand marshal. Moss immediately came to mind.

“I want our parades to be reflective of our community,” Castleberry said. “Channing is a product of our community and an inspiration to his peers and the generation following him.”

Moss and Castleberry will meet for the first time when Moss returns to Gainesville from his home in Jacksonville, Florida, a few days before the parade.

“I haven’t met him personally, but I’ve learned enough about him to know he’s a special breed,” Castleberry said.

‘I’m still here’

Moss isn’t nervous about being named grand marshal of the Memorial Day parade. He saw so much during his three and a half years as a soldier and went through even more following a day in eastern Afghanistan that changed his life forever, nothing makes him nervous anymore.

“I’m still here,” Moss said as he recounted March 16, 2006.