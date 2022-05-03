This school speech pathologist is now leading Gainesville’s Northeast Georgia Speech Center

“It’s one of the most challenging placements, but there’s so many kids that need help that you definitely feel like you’ve helped someone every day — and usually quite a few people, because there are big caseloads,” Cox said. “So often, you feel like you’re not helping them as much as you could because there’s so many to see and we see them in groups. There were so many times when I thought, ‘If I could just get you one-on-one a couple of times a week, I could make the biggest change in your life,’ but that’s just so difficult to do in the schools with so many kids.”



When Northeast Georgia Speech Center commenced its search for Brower’s successor, Cox said a friend texted her “out of the blue” and urged her to apply.

“I thought it was crazy,” Cox said. “Honestly I thought, ‘There’s no way they’re going to consider me as the director — I’m just a public school therapist.’ But I sent my resume in … and they wanted to interview me.”

Upon their meeting, Cox and the center’s board of directors discovered a shared vision for its next generation.

“We want this place to grow; we want to have more cutting edge technology here and to increase the quality of the services that we give to the people that come here,” Cox said. “This is a place where people in the community can come and get quality speech therapy services no matter what their income is.”

According to Cox, reimbursement issues with Medicaid and government-funded insurance alternatives make it difficult for other therapy centers to stay afloat that way, but because Northeast Georgia Speech Center is a nonprofit dependent upon fundraising, donations enable it to “keep operating and keep helping people no matter their ability to pay.”