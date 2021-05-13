This Brenau student is pursuing a dream of singing in the Atlanta Opera. Here’s how you can help

Ewers is currently in the running for the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s Virtual to Center Stage Talent Competition. She said the musician who comes in first place will have the opportunity to perform live with the Georgia Symphony Orchestra. The opera singer is now in the third round of judging, which involves narrowing down the top 25 contestants to five.



She can only move to the fourth round through public voting, which ends at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15. People can vote for her by searching “Lainie Ewers GSO Virtual to Center Stage” on YouTube and liking the video, or by going to Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook page and liking Ewers’ video. People don’t need to have an account on YouTube to interact with the clip.

Ewers said she aspires to become a member of the Atlanta Opera. By winning the competition, she will not only be able to sing with the Georgia Symphony Orchestra, but take one step closer toward her ultimate goal.

“Being able to sing with an orchestra is every vocalist’s dream,” she said. “It would be so wonderful as a young vocalist to have that experience, and know what it feels like.”