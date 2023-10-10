This 15-year-old Oakwood boy lost his foot after a dirt bike crash. His loved ones say he’s ‘an inspiration’ Shane Bailey, 15, and mother Deanne visit the clubhouse at their apartment complex Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Oakwood. Shane lost his left foot following a dirt bike accident in April and has undergone several surgeries. Despite the life-changing ordeal, he has maintained a positive attitude, according to his parents. - photo by Scott Rogers Using a new wheelchair, his fifth since April, always takes a while to get used to.