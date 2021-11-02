‘The place came unglued’: Gainesville fans share their experiences watching Atlanta Braves play for World Series

Brent Holloway, of Gainesville, spent two hours across two days clicking incessantly trying to get tickets to no avail. Seeing a World Series game was something on Holloway’s bucket list still not accomplished until he noticed the dropping prices Friday, Oct. 29.



As the prices dropped roughly $200 in the secondary ticket market, Holloway said the prices “were starting to get closer to a range where I felt like I could justify the expense.”

After spending a little more than $1,000, Holloway was able to get the ticket Friday afternoon, take off early from work, grab a jacket and head to The Battery.

Though he used to get ticket packages at Turner Field, this was Holloway’s first time at the Cobb County cathedral to baseball known as Truist Park.

“I was really reticent about paying what they were asking for the nosebleeds, but after being there, I don’t know if there would have been a bad seat,” Holloway said.

Holloway recalled a lively fan atmosphere, where it felt like the fans were “hanging on every pitch.”

“Every time (the Astros) got a guy on base, you’re just thinking to yourself, ‘They’re one swing away from taking this away from us,’” Holloway said.

The Braves went on to win 2-0 Friday.

“Not having a ticket when I left for work on Friday and coming back home at 2 o’clock in the morning with a World Series hat on, it was a pretty good day,” Holloway said.

Fowler, who went to the inaugural games at Turner Field and the previously named SunTrust Park, said the experience ranks high among his sports memories of Georgia football SEC championships and beyond.

“This one was probably special because I’ve gone to most of those games with my dad, so to be able to take my son and have my dad there,” Fowler said. “… From a father-son moment, it’s a pretty neat experience to kind of see it through his eyes.”

The Braves lead the series 3-2. Game 6 will be played Tuesday in Houston.