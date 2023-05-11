‘The overwhelming feeling is gratitude’: Funderful World of Music owners set to retire after 32 years of music lessons

“I don’t know that we had a grand vision at that point in time (when the studio doors opened),” Pam said. “I just knew that this was the way that children needed to learn music.”



Her approach derives from the International Yamaha Music Education System, which was considered “cutting-edge” when Pam encountered it in a workshop decades ago, as its methods took a more holistic, flexible approach than traditional music lessons and were based on “understanding the developmental stages of children and customizing the approach to meet them where they were,” Pam said, “whereas traditional lessons are pretty much, ‘This is the way we do it.’”

“It just ignited a fire (in me),” Pam said. “I sat there and went, ‘This is the most brilliant approach to teaching children music. We have to do this.’ It’s a very holistic approach toward music education. It saturates the child from the top of their head to the tips of their toes.”

Parental involvement is another distinction between Funderful World of Music’s programming and traditional lessons.

According to Pam, parents participate in the classes alongside their children as active learning partners.

“It’s almost like getting two lessons for the price of one — the parents are learning right along with the children, so there’s an awful lot of bonding,” she said. “It’s building this really warm, wonderful, nurturing connection between them that they’re not having in any other place in their lives.”

“Over and over again through the years, parents have told her how much, without her even knowing it, things that she has said and done have helped them become better parents,” Tony said.