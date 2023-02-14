‘The lifeblood to our community.’ Go Red for Women educates on heart health, disease prevention

Stacey Jones stood up, pointed toward her daughter and mother-in-law seated at the table, and began to speak.

“This is my life; my family is my life, and this is not acceptable,” she said.

Jones was one of the guests invited to speak during the eighth annual Northeast Georgia Go Red for Women luncheon, which took place at the Chattahoochee Country Club, Friday, Feb 3, with nearly 300 women in attendance. She was referring to the statistic that 1 in 5 American women die as a result of heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 cause of death for women in this country, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined,” said Julie Ann Hamilton, regional director of the American Heart Association. “The good news is, it’s largely preventable.”