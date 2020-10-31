'Taking the step’ forward - naturalized citizens vote for first time

Bonilla was born in El Salvador, which was reeling from a civil war between 1979 and 1992. His father got a work visa and eventually moved to Gainesville.



“With his hard work and dedication year after year, he was able to apply for my mom (a) green card,” Bonilla said.

The family was then able to subsequently petition for Bonilla and his siblings to become legal permanent residents in a year-after-year process, with Junior Bonilla arriving in the country at around 6 years old.

Bonilla would become the first in his immediate family to become a citizen except for his sister, who was born in the U.S.

“I took the step. I was like, ‘I’ve got to take this step so maybe my brothers can follow my footsteps too and build a foundation for my family,’” Bonilla said.

Bonilla said he hoped his vote could make a change. He said his political concerns were about his friends who are affected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program that provides legal protection in certain cases for people who immigrated to the U.S. as children.

The application process involved pictures, a money order, notarized documents, fingerprinting and an interview.

Bonilla has been a citizen for more than a year since his naturalization ceremony, where he and dozens of others from different countries swore an oath.

“I was shocked at how many different people applied and want to also become a citizen,” Bonilla said. “It was shocking, emotional but also fulfilling.”

Bonilla said he submitted his ballot this week.

“I was just going through my mind, ‘Did I make the right decision? Did I not?’” Bonilla said about his thought process when deciding his ballot.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, naturalization ceremonies and interviews were postponed, though the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services office resumed operations in June.

Jama Ibrahim, a Gainesville immigration attorney, said he could think of a handful of clients who were naturalized in time to register before the election.

People are often given their voter registration information at the naturalization ceremony, Ibrahim said.

“The ability to petition family to become residents and the right to vote are the main benefits of becoming a naturalized citizen,” Ibrahim said. “There are people who live in this country as residents and never naturalize.”