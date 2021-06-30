Speech Center executive director retires after 46 years of serving local kids

Jodi Branyon, office manager at the Speech Center, describes Brower as a “silent leader” who doesn’t like the spotlight and works tirelessly behind the scenes to make the practice run smoothly.

“Personally, I’ll miss her genuine love and concern for not only the children she serves, but the staff,” Branyon said. “She’s always been supportive on a personal level.”

Brower said she was first inspired to become a speech-language pathologist after observing a therapy session at the Speech Center when it used to reside in the old Gainesville First United Methodist Church building. She had originally attended Brenau University with the intention of pursuing a theater major.

“I just felt a call that this was what I was supposed to do,” she said. “I was a sophomore at the time, and I went to the dean of students and told him that I felt like this is what I needed to do. He advised me to look into speech pathology and see what was required. So, I did.”

Brower said she graduated from Brenau and went on to the University of Georgia to earn her master’s. Before finishing her degree, she interned at the Speech Center. Soon afterward, she was hired on as a speech therapist.