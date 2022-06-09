South Hall man has this to say about his uncles’ escape from Alcatraz 60 years ago

A 1979 movie starring Clint Eastwood, “Escape from Alcatraz,” depicts the escape and ends on a note that the prisoners were never found. Documentaries have been made, as well, including one in 2015 on the History Channel.

The story of Widner’s uncles “has always been a part of my life,” Widner told The Times in 2015. “I was just a year and a half old when the escape occurred. As far back as I can remember, this has been a topic.”

The escape is scheduled to be featured in July on “Expedition Unknown” on the Discovery Channel, Widner said.

The website for the adventure show, hosted by Josh Gates, confirms it’s “cracking The Rock as Josh retraces the greatest prison break of all time and proves there’s more to the 1962 escape from Alcatraz than the FBI maintains.”

Widner, 61, recreates what he believes was the watery escape route taken by his uncles, using a kitchen table, a smartphone and his finger.

With the phone representing Alcatraz Island and his finger tracing the path of the men, he described an intricate plan, one involving the prisoners clad in black and hauling a raft made from rain coats, avoiding detection by a guard tower and using 125 feet of extension cord to hitch onto the rudder of a prison boat in the bay.

“When that boat pulled out, they were right behind it,” Widner said. “They release the (extension cord), and all of the sudden, the current is taking them (away from Alcatraz).”

With the pre-arranged help of someone driving a boat and later flying a plane, “off they are to Mexico,” he said.

The prison, meanwhile, didn’t last much longer. It closed in 1963.

FBI archives go into extensive detail about the case.

“The fate of three particular inmates, however, remains a mystery to this day,” the FBI says.

“Plenty of people have gone to great lengths to prove that the men could have survived, but the question remains: Did they?” according to the site. “Our investigation at the time concluded otherwise.”

The FBI believes that, among other things, “with the strong currents and frigid bay water, the odds were clearly against these men.”

Also, “for the 17 years we worked on the case, no credible evidence emerged to suggest the men were still alive, either in the U.S. or overseas.”

The FBI turned the case over to the U.S. Marshals Service in 1979.

The Marshals Service is not nearly as descriptive of the escape as the FBI. A search of its site turns up only four documents — a log of Freedom of Information Act requests and three “Wanted by U.S. Marshals” pages, one for each escapee.

The pages show how the escapees may look today.

As for Widner, he doesn’t believe the brothers, who were serving time for bank robbery and born in Georgia, are still alive today.

“None of the men (in the family) lived past 90, and John would be 92 and Clarence would be 91, if alive today,” he said.

But his 87-year-old mother, Marie Widner, who lives in Albany, may end up being the key to solving the mystery once and for all.

A DNA sample from her is being entered into the database in Brazil. It’s believed that the brothers settled there — as depicted in the anthill photograph — and were married and had children.

“We’re hoping we’re getting a hit on one of their grandchildren,” Widner said. “... That pretty much would close the case.”



