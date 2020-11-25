Socially distant road trip: This Gainesville couple exploring America during pandemic

“She tries to brush her hair, and I’m making breakfast, and her elbow is touching my back — it’s that small of an area,” Waldrip said. “Almost nothing bothers her, which is amazing. That’s her strength. We haven’t gotten tired of each other.”



While driving hundreds of miles a week, Waldrip and Brock have seen a different side of the pandemic, one that most haven’t experienced while staying socially distanced in their homes.

Waldrip said they’ve driven through towns with public mask mandates, and others like Victor, Idaho, where no face coverings can be found, even among restaurant staff.

All in all, he said people seem tense across the nation.

“People who are trying to live life prior to masks, they’re having a tough time,” Waldrip said. “People who are able to adjust and be outside more and not go into stores as much, they seem to be doing better.”

So far, he said they haven’t come across any states with travel bans.

Waldrip and Brock are currently passing through Arizona and intend to stop for a Thanksgiving meal at the closest Cracker Barrel restaurant, 285 miles away in Amarillo, Texas.

Although the two had planned to stay on the road for a year, Waldrip said they’re having to cut the trip short because the Airstream trailer has experienced a lot of issues.

He intends to be back in Gainesville by mid-December.

Despite putting his life on hold to travel the U.S. with his girlfriend, Waldrip said he wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“I probably will have to work for the rest of my life to make up for this year,” Waldrip said. “But, the bottom line is, as you get older, you may have more money or be smarter, but you probably won’t feel like sleeping in a 96-square-foot aluminium trailer. Money, energy and time, all that is just a test to see who is really willing to push to go get what they want.”

Even if people can’t take off work or don’t have the financial means to travel far, Waldrip encourages them to start small, save money and focus on their destination.

“If you have a tent, go in your backyard and sleep in it or go to a park on Lake Lanier,” he said. “Test it out and then take a local, regional, then a bigger trip. Trust me, you’re going to be better off. If you travel, you’re going to have those memories, and you expand your mind.”