‘Georgia has my heart forever.’ This singer-songwriter from Flowery Branch is sharing the limelight with his hometown

Jannakos’ love and respect for where he came inspired his newest single, “Heaven’s Like a Hometown.”



With lyrics paying homage to porch swings and ice-cold Texaco beer, the “honey hole where the fish always bite” and traffic lights that flash yellow after 10 o’clock, the song is rooted in the hope “that when you get to heaven, whenever that time comes, it’s filled with people and acreage and big backyards and fishing holes and deer and family — everything you love and wish heaven would be,” Jannakos said.

Having spent 27 of his 29 years in Flowery Branch, Jannakos said it was “pretty crazy” to witness the growth and development that’s taken the city by storm in the short time he’s been away.

“When I grew up in Flowery Branch, it was still real little. All we had was the Blockbuster on the corner, the gas station and really that was it. It was a huge thing for Flowery Branch when we got a Publix. It’s changed a lot. But change is always a good thing for people and communities. It breaks your heart a little bit to see it, but also, you know it has to happen.”

Jannakos has a few more songs up his sleeve awaiting release — one of them, “That Texaco,” waxing poetic about his inner circle’s meet-up spot for Friday night football.

“Me and my buddies would meet up there on Friday nights and head to the football game and figure out what we were doing for the weekend. That Texaco in Flowery Branch was just a staple for me and my generation,” he said.

Last week’s hometown reunion spurred a bout of homesickness, Jannakos said, but also further cemented a couple of his own values.

“I was like, ‘Should we buy a small house in Georgia just to have it?’” he said. “I’ll die in Georgia dirt. Tennessee has me for a little bit, but Georgia has my heart forever. We’ll definitely end up back in Georgia somewhere on some property.”

Jannakos' first order of business upon returning to Nashville earlier this week was giving his new plaque a spot on the wall.

“It was a long time coming,” Jannakos said. “It was like, ‘Finally, my plaque, yes! I’ve been waiting for this so daggum long.”

Jannakos may be hanging another plaque here soon, as “Gone Too Soon” has nearly reached RIAA’s platinum level. As of Dec. 28, the single is sitting at 115 million streams and needs just 35 more to warrant the award.