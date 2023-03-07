‘She is everywhere.’ Erin Williamson named Jaycees’ Young Woman of the Year

The element of surprise was in full effect when the winner of the Gainesville Jaycees Young Woman of the Year was announced Thursday, March 2. Particularly to the winner.

“I especially like the ‘young’ part of the Young Woman of the Year,” joked Williamson, 41. “It’s quite an honor and very much a surprise. It was pretty neat, but certainly not something I was expecting.”

The award was presented to Williamson during the organization’s annual banquet Thursday at the Chattahoochee Country Club.

Like fellow awardee Nathan Crumley, who was named Young Man of the Year, Williamson is a qualified candidate for the honor, said Burns Marlow, director and general counsel of the Gainesville Jaycees.

“We can think of nobody more deserving of this year’s award than these two fine folks,” Marlow said.

“Erin is all over serving as a community photographer for a whole host of organizations as well as serving in nonprofit leadership for Lake Lanier Olympic Park Foundation,” said Nick Bruner, a member of the Gainesville Jaycees and a partner at Rushton, a local accounting firm. “She is humble and completely content staying out of the spotlight, but when you really dig into her involvement, she is everywhere.”