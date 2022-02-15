Rotary Club names 2022 man, woman of the year

Two local individuals bear the title of Man and Woman of the Year courtesy Rotary Club of Gainesville.
Nominated by local Rotarians, Doug Hanson, founder of North Georgia Works, and Carol Burrell, president and CEO of Northeast Georgia Health System, were honored during the club’s annual banquet held Monday, Feb. 14.
A Bible study leader at First Baptist Church of Gainesville, administrator for Hall County Collaborative and former Department of Community Affairs and State Housing Authority board member, Hanson’s community involvement spans multiple agencies including Random Acts of Kindness, Meals on Wheels, Good News Clinics, United Way, Promising Futures, Family Promise of Hall County, Drug Free Hall, Gainesville Housing Authority and The Way.
According to Rotary Club of Gainesville’s administration director and program chair Carol Colón, Hanson was once appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal to a task force organized to abate homelessness in the state and “took it so seriously” to the point of making regular trips to Atlanta to tally the number of individuals seeking shelter in the airport to report back to the task force.
“He is just a humble servant,” Colón said.
A Rotarian herself and former board chair of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, Burrell has wielded her administrative status in the health care field to bring state and national acclaim to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in addition to steering the region through “one of the most challenging COVID-19 responses in the nation,” according to Colón.
“During this pandemic, she has been a proven leader,” Colón said.
Burrell also spearheaded the construction of NGMC Braselton — which opened in 2015 as the state’s first new hospital in more than two decades that isn’t a replacement or relocation — and the acquisition of NGMC Barrow in 2017.
The Rotary Club presented three additional awards to community servants tied to its organization: The W. Lee Arrendale Vocational Excellence Award went to LaDon Shaw, the Sidney O. Smith Fellowship Award went to Martha Zoller and the Guardian of Ethics Award was presented to Blair Diaz.