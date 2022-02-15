Rotary Club names 2022 man, woman of the year

A Bible study leader at First Baptist Church of Gainesville, administrator for Hall County Collaborative and former Department of Community Affairs and State Housing Authority board member, Hanson’s community involvement spans multiple agencies including Random Acts of Kindness, Meals on Wheels, Good News Clinics, United Way, Promising Futures, Family Promise of Hall County, Drug Free Hall, Gainesville Housing Authority and The Way.

According to Rotary Club of Gainesville’s administration director and program chair Carol Colón, Hanson was once appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal to a task force organized to abate homelessness in the state and “took it so seriously” to the point of making regular trips to Atlanta to tally the number of individuals seeking shelter in the airport to report back to the task force.

“He is just a humble servant,” Colón said.