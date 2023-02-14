Rotary Club of Gainesville names 2023 man, woman of the year

Two figures of the Gainesville community have been crowned Man and Woman of the Year by the Rotary Club of Gainesville.
Nominated by local Rotarians, Norton Agency CEO Frank Norton and community volunteer Lee Highsmith were honored during the club’s annual banquet held Monday, Feb. 13.
Norton was lauded for his business acumen, volunteerism and longtime support of Boy Scouts programming, which began with the receipt of his Eagle Scout badge at the age of 13, as well as his contributions to the local arts scene.
Norton was also recently named an honorary trustee of the Quinlan Visual Arts Center and, along with his wife, Nancy, a laureate of Junior Achievement of Georgia.
“He is without a doubt one of the most creative people I’ve ever known, and it has enabled him to think outside the box whether pursuing significant business interests or pursuing a plan for a better community through public art,” said LeTrell Simpson, who introduced Norton during Monday’s banquet.
A past Rotary president who steered the club toward the distinction of district club of the year during her tenure, Highsmith was also a 12-year member of the Gainesville Board of Education and has been a volunteer “pink lady” at Northeast Georgia Health System for 39 years.
Professionally, Highsmith’s work has spanned several roles in the nonprofit arena, including SISU, Good News Clinics and Junior Achievement of Northeast Georgia.
Highsmith’s nomination also made note of her volunteer work in her church and her “quiet service to neighbors and those in need.”
“(Highsmith) has been described as someone who stands upon a foundation of faith, family, and community. Her faith guides her through her entire life, including her volunteerism,” said Christina Jones, who introduced her during the banquet.
Four additional awards were presented to community servants tied to the club: The Sidney O. Smith Fellowship Award was given to Tommy Howard in recognition of his goodwill, friendliness and understanding; the Guardian of Ethics Award was given to Martha Nesbitt for her exemplification of ethics in her vocation, business and personal life; the W. Lee Arrendale Award for Vocational Excellence was given to Dr. Pierpont Brown; the Rotarian of the Year award, newly created by President Mike McGraw, was given to Carol Colon for her service as volunteer club administrator.