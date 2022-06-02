‘He walked the walk’: Former humane society director remembered for his love of animals

Knowing that a puppy would not survive, Rick Aiken cradled the dog in his arms like a baby before it was to be euthanized.

“That’s one of my strongest memories of him,” said Julie Edwards, the former Humane Society of Northeast Georgia executive director who succeeded Aiken. “He was looking at that puppy with such love on his face.”

Aiken, who served as the humane society’s executive director for 24 years, died Sunday. He was 77.

During his tenure at the humane society, Aiken led a campaign for the shelter in 1998, building a modern shelter with all indoor kennels. He transitioned the shelter to a no-kill facility that no longer euthanizes due to space limitations, according to the humane society.

Edwards started in February 2010.

“I learned everything I know about animals from Rick,” Edwards said.