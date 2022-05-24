Rhonda Samples was aiming for a career in fashion. Now, she’s keeping work-based learning in vogue

Growing up, Rhonda Samples dreamed of a career in fashion, but it turns out father really did know best.

“My dad always told me that I was gonna be a teacher,” Samples said. “And I said, ‘That’s the furthest thing from my mind. I’m not going to be a teacher.’”

Fast forward and Samples has built a reputation both locally and statewide for her efforts in student career development. As the executive director of Career, Technical and Agricultural Education for Hall County Schools, she was given the Community Service Award by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce during its May 12 gala.