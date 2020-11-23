A post-apocalyptic Georgia: NGMC nurse will soon release her first book in a dystopian romance series

When she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and isolated for three weeks, Jennifer Sargent of Clermont passed the time by escaping to other worlds.



She read a book a day, devouring mostly dystopian romance novels with protagonists living in a post-apocalyptic environment.

“I started having dreams of my own characters, and how they would survive in a world I had not read about,” Sargent said.

She said she started to put these visions on paper, and each night, more would come to her.

After receiving encouragement from a friend and local author, Cassie Pugh, to transform her character and plot ideas into a book, Sargent dove in.

Six weeks after starting her first novel in July, Sargent finished “Protecting Tova” and submitted it to an editor.

“For me, that was a huge accomplishment,” Sargent said. “It took my friend over a year. I asked her, ‘Did I go too fast? Is this normal?’ She said, ‘If you’ve got a story, put it down.’ And I did.”