Pillar of Gainesville theater scene makes dying wish for his brother

Hale, though was not worried about himself, friends said, rather in his final days he was concerned only with his brother Joel. He had been the primary caregiver for Joel, who has cerebral palsy, for the last eight years, ever since their mother died.

The house Joel Hale lives in is not fit for someone with cerebral palsy, Simpson said, and Robin Hale had been Joel’s hydraulic lift during that time, lifting his younger brother three or four times a day for baths or other chores.

Simpson and another friend, Tina Roberts, set up a GoFundMe page for Joel on Sept. 27 in effort to raise $50,000 for home improvements that would make Joel’s care easier for friends and family who were taking care of both brothers by committee. A third Hale brother, Jimmy, and his wife, will take care of Joel, but ramps, a lift and other renovations are necessary to do so.

Roberts met Robin when she was a theater student 20 years ago. His gift was being able to find the comedy in even the most devastating scenes, she said.

“I’ve never met a smarter person, especially someone who’s so humble,” Roberts said.