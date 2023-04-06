Northeast Georgia Writers group marks 50 years of ‘nurturing and guidance’ for local storytellers

Laurie Hyatt thought back to how eager Noah Ferguson was to fork over the $30 annual membership fee. The local teenager barely hesitated when he learned how much it would cost. He just wanted to be a part of a group of writers in his community, Hyatt remembered.
“He just joined and, by the end of that first meeting, Noah just took over and was reading his writing to the whole group,” Hyatt said. “When he found a whole group of people that loved what he loved, it just clicked.”
Northeast Georgia Writers
What: Group for experienced and emerging writers to hone their craft
When: 1 p.m. first Wednesdays
Where: Hall County Library - Gainesville branch, 127 Main St. SW
How much: $30 annually
More info: negawriters.org
According to Ferguson, the group was something he had been looking to find for a long time, but simply overlooked.
“While I have some writer friends, having a community where meetings and gatherings are dedicated entirely to the craft is something I felt I was sorely lacking,” Ferguson, 23, explained. “The Northeast Georgia Writers gives me an outlet.”
The Northeast Georgia Writers have been welcoming writers like Ferguson and others, both experienced and novices looking to gain experience, into their group for 50 years, a milestone celebrated Wednesday, April 5.
The group meets at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month at the Hall County Library System’s Gainesville branch on Main Street.
“The writing group was formed to support and encourage writers,” Hyatt, the group’s treasurer said. “We not only encourage new members; we continue to encourage each other.”
On April 17, 1973, the Northeast Georgia Writers began meeting at Brenau College, now Brenau University. Going forward, the group would hold monthly meetings all over downtown Gainesville, including at the Quinlan Visual Arts Center, in conference rooms of banks, meeting spaces inside churches and, most recently, at the library.
“The whole community has been very generous and supportive,” Marsha Hopkins, a member of the group since 1998 and fifth generation Hall County resident, said.
Some of the members are published authors, including having their short stories in the four anthologies the group has published, starting with “White Clouds, Black Cows and Green Kudzu” in 1983, “Running River Rolling Hills” in 1986, “Our Journey” in 2007 and “Words on the Wind” in 2015.
‘They have a dream of writing something’
Writing is in Hyatt’s blood. Her father, John Innes, was a longtime reporter for the New Haven Register and former Bridgeport Post in Hyatt’s hometown of Connecticut. Her father always told her that she could be anything she wanted to be, and Hyatt hopes the group makes members feel the same way about their writing.
“We have people come in that haven’t written anything, but they want to. They have a dream of writing something,” said Hyatt, who is currently working on a memoir, which will be her fourth published book. “We have other people that have written, but have not published their writing.”
Hopkins, who has had several short stories published in the group’s anthologies throughout the years, says the meetings are there to inspire.
“There is always a lot of encouragement,” Hopkins said.
Northeast Georgia Writers President Charlene DeWitt, also a published children’s author, has been credited with bringing the group back together following a pause in meetings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
She took over as president of the group in October 2022.
“She had the idea and she just started calling people, and before you know it, we were back together,” Hyatt said. “She has put (in) so much effort. She’s been a real go-getter. After the COVID-19 pandemic, it was hard to bring everyone back together.”
Hyatt and Hopkins believe the Northeast Georgia Writers’ continuation is important for a number of reasons.
“That’s what a writer needs — nurturing and guidance,” Hyatt said.
“The chance to publish something, to see what you have written in print, is something special,” Hopkins added. “The friendships I have made are one of the reasons I am still here. Our members are some of the best people that I have ever met.”
The group has 33 active members and is always looking for more, both Hyatt and Hopkins said.
“We love for people to come and visit,” Hopkins said.
To learn more about Northeast Georgia Writers and how to join, visit negawriters.org.