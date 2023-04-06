Northeast Georgia Writers group marks 50 years of ‘nurturing and guidance’ for local storytellers

On April 17, 1973, the Northeast Georgia Writers began meeting at Brenau College, now Brenau University. Going forward, the group would hold monthly meetings all over downtown Gainesville, including at the Quinlan Visual Arts Center, in conference rooms of banks, meeting spaces inside churches and, most recently, at the library.

“The whole community has been very generous and supportive,” Marsha Hopkins, a member of the group since 1998 and fifth generation Hall County resident, said.

Some of the members are published authors, including having their short stories in the four anthologies the group has published, starting with “White Clouds, Black Cows and Green Kudzu” in 1983, “Running River Rolling Hills” in 1986, “Our Journey” in 2007 and “Words on the Wind” in 2015.

‘They have a dream of writing something’

Writing is in Hyatt’s blood. Her father, John Innes, was a longtime reporter for the New Haven Register and former Bridgeport Post in Hyatt’s hometown of Connecticut. Her father always told her that she could be anything she wanted to be, and Hyatt hopes the group makes members feel the same way about their writing.

“We have people come in that haven’t written anything, but they want to. They have a dream of writing something,” said Hyatt, who is currently working on a memoir, which will be her fourth published book. “We have other people that have written, but have not published their writing.”