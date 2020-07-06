The next time you visit downtown Braselton, look for these vibrantly painted doors

The historic Braselton Brothers Department Store’s brown brick exterior is welcoming a splash of color.



Vibrantly painted pieces of artwork now adorn five of the building’s doors as a part of Downtown Braselton’s public art efforts.

Amy Pinnell, Downtown Braselton director, said she sent out a call to local artists to submit door designs in May. The town’s Urban Development Authority and downtown staff narrowed down 55 entrees to their favorite five, which includes works from Genevieve Wilburn, Elizabeth Breitbarth, Emiko Kuhs, Marisa Mustard and Madeline Mrozek.

“We were looking for nature, art and beauty,” Pinnell said. “Everybody did such a great job.”