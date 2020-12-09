Need some Christmas spirit? Drive through this bright and merry neighborhood in Gainesville

One Gainesville neighborhood has transformed itself into a beacon of cheer this holiday season — literally.

Those who drive along Green Street Circle this month will be hard-pressed not to notice the coordinated lights display and other Christmas-themed decorations like a child-sized igloo, Nativity scene and train.

Several community members have reported seeing the glow of the homes from Longstreet Cafe.

“It truly is magical,” Blythe Hammons, who lives on the street, said. “I cannot wait until it gets a little dark, and I can walk the dog and look at it. It feels like a Hallmark movie.”