Movement started to make sure this Gainesville-born war hero and Medal of Honor recipient is remembered

Gainesville is the birthplace of a war hero that rarely comes up in conversations among Hall County veterans and doesn’t have a memorial in town.



Alexander “Sandy” Nininger Jr., born in Gainesville, was awarded the first Medal of Honor during World War II.

Nininger was featured in an article published by The Times in 1972, which included a clipping from the newspaper's predecessor, the Gainesville Eagle, written in 1942. It stated that the 2nd Lt. received the award for his exceptional bravery as reported to President Franklin D. Roosevelt from Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who commanded the Philippines forces at the time.

“The lieutenant known here as a youth as ‘Sandy’ voluntarily attached himself to another outfit engaged in fierce fighting against Japanese snipers, Gen. MacArthur reported. Using a rifle and hand grenades, he fought forward and killed several enemy snipers and destroyed several small Japanese units before he himself was killed.”

According to the report sourced in the article, Nininger’s body “was found beside those of a Japanese officer and two Japanese soldiers.”

Nininger was 23 when he died valiantly on Jan. 12, 1942 during the Japanese invasion of the Philippines.