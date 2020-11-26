Meet Vicki Bracektt, the 63-year-old deadlifting record setter

As soon as she retired, Vicki Brackett of Hoschton didn’t use her newfound free time for relaxation. She chose the life of a record-setting powerlifter.

In a matter of months, since starting her training in September 2019, Brackett said she went from deadlifting zero to more than 300 pounds.

“To be honest, it shocks me that I can do that at age 63,” she said. “I feel so healthy now. It just gives you so much confidence.”

In the five meets she has competed in, Brackett said she has set 25 Georgia state powerlifting records in her weight and age class for women, as well as 14 national records. The USA Powerlifting events include bench pressing, deadlifting and squatting.