Meet the stars of this year’s Dancing for a Cause

Retired business owner David Sauls has a distinct reason he’s ready to dance for a cause. Having moved to Hall County three years ago, he says the people of this community are what he likes most about living here; any chance to help them is worth dancing in front of strangers.

“I’ve embarrassed myself on the dance floor for free, so why not do it for charity?” reasoned Sauls.

Fox Gradin, a professional entertainer and muralist, has no problem performing in front of crowds of people. She said she was excited to get the invite.

“I’m an entertainer in everything that I do,” Gradin said, her flaming red hair tied in a bushy bun. “It’s going to be a show and I don’t know how to perform any other way. I’m ready to compete.”

Patrick Cisco, a partner with The Norton Agency, believes with a little practice he will be ready for the competition. Win or lose, Cisco knows he’s going to have a good time dancing.

“People have laughed at me when I told them I’m going to be competing in a dance competition,” he joked. “I think it’s because they have seen me dance.”

An admitted lover of music and people, Cisco was in the audience during last year’s competition and hoped to be asked this year. When he got the opportunity, he jumped at the chance.

“There’s so many good causes to support in this town. Why not do that while having fun?” he said.

Carla Walker, a founding partner with the newly opened law firm Walker, Ball and Dimo, may have a bit of an advantage over her fellow contestants. She was once a member of the Dance Dawgs, the University of Georgia’s spirit squad.

“This is an opportunity to be playful in an environment that I’ve always been professional in,” Walker, a Gainesville native, said. “I haven’t touched a dance floor since I was in law school, so this should be fun.”

Local restaurateur Roland Stanley and Jeff Williams, inside sales and marketing agent for Gee Heating & Air, are also competing. Neither have experience as dancers.

“No chance. There’s no experience here,” said Williams. “This is either going to be fun or funny or both. Either way, it’s for a good cause.”

“I’m an amateur dancer,” admitted Stanley. “I just dance when I feel good, but it’s pretty cool to be part of this.”