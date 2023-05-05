Meet the stars of this year’s Dancing for a Cause

Jack Griffeth, a Gainesville oncologist, sings and plays the harmonica and admitted that music is a large part of his life — but dancing? Not so much.
“I’m definitely as far from a professional dancer as anyone,” Griffeth said. He and his wife, Barbara, have lived in Gainesville since 1994, and this will be his first time participating in anything involving dancing. The reason he’s taking to the floor is simple: the Hall County community.
Dancing for a Cause
What: Fundraiser benefiting nonprofits Center Point, Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy and Rape Response Inc.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 26
Where: Chattahoochee Country Club, 3000 Country Club Drive, GainesvilleTickets and info: dancehallcounty.com
“There are three worthy charities to support and though I have a little anxiety about doing this, I’m going to have fun,” he said.
Dancing for a Cause is back for the eighth time and this year’s dancers have been selected to train and perform with professional dancers. The event is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville.
A tradition since 2014, the annual event is hosted by three nonprofits that work to improve the lives of people in Hall County and beyond: Center Point, Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy and Rape Response Inc. Local celebrities are invited to be paired with professional dancers who will train them on a routine that will be performed live while raising money for the charities in the process.
Last year’s event, coming off of a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raised just under $370,000 — the highest amount in the history of the event. Despite setting a new record, no one was surprised the event had raised as much money as it had, according to Dorothy Shinafelt, executive director of the Gainesville-Hall County Alliance for Literacy and one of the event’s organizers.
“We have a very generous community behind us,” Shinafelt said.
Along with Griffeth, local TikTok superstar Dr. Betsy Grunch, aka “Ladyspinedoc,” a neurosurgeon at Longstreet Clinic in Gainesville, will also be dancing. Grunch oftentimes dances for her 1 million-plus TikTok followers, but choreographed dancing is definitely not part of her social media routine. That said, she still expects to perform well.
“I come to win 100% of the time,” Grunch said. “I think I’m going to be the best dancer and raise the most money.”
When asked why she accepted the invitation to compete and raise money, Grunch said she was “always down for a good time,” adding: “I like to entertain and support good causes.”
Retired business owner David Sauls has a distinct reason he’s ready to dance for a cause. Having moved to Hall County three years ago, he says the people of this community are what he likes most about living here; any chance to help them is worth dancing in front of strangers.
“I’ve embarrassed myself on the dance floor for free, so why not do it for charity?” reasoned Sauls.
Fox Gradin, a professional entertainer and muralist, has no problem performing in front of crowds of people. She said she was excited to get the invite.
“I’m an entertainer in everything that I do,” Gradin said, her flaming red hair tied in a bushy bun. “It’s going to be a show and I don’t know how to perform any other way. I’m ready to compete.”
Patrick Cisco, a partner with The Norton Agency, believes with a little practice he will be ready for the competition. Win or lose, Cisco knows he’s going to have a good time dancing.
“People have laughed at me when I told them I’m going to be competing in a dance competition,” he joked. “I think it’s because they have seen me dance.”
An admitted lover of music and people, Cisco was in the audience during last year’s competition and hoped to be asked this year. When he got the opportunity, he jumped at the chance.
“There’s so many good causes to support in this town. Why not do that while having fun?” he said.
Carla Walker, a founding partner with the newly opened law firm Walker, Ball and Dimo, may have a bit of an advantage over her fellow contestants. She was once a member of the Dance Dawgs, the University of Georgia’s spirit squad.
“This is an opportunity to be playful in an environment that I’ve always been professional in,” Walker, a Gainesville native, said. “I haven’t touched a dance floor since I was in law school, so this should be fun.”
Local restaurateur Roland Stanley and Jeff Williams, inside sales and marketing agent for Gee Heating & Air, are also competing. Neither have experience as dancers.
“No chance. There’s no experience here,” said Williams. “This is either going to be fun or funny or both. Either way, it’s for a good cause.”
“I’m an amateur dancer,” admitted Stanley. “I just dance when I feel good, but it’s pretty cool to be part of this.”
Being pregnant might play into contestant Bradee Aderholt’s hands, joked her husband Drew. Aderholt is just a few weeks pregnant but will be showing by August.
“I usually have ulterior motives to dance,” she said, noting her wedding from eight years ago as an excuse to have danced in public. “I’m horrible, but I will have a professional teaching me, so I should be OK.”
The competition’s oldest contestant, Betty Mansfield, 77, feels like she has nothing to lose and everything to gain by dancing.
“I’m looking for a lot of community support for these causes, and I am proud to be competing with people so young. You’re never too old to have fun, after all.”
There can only be one winner of Dancing for a Cause 2023, but last year’s winner had to bring the trophy back. Mark Linkesh made his way to an outdoor table where this year’s contestants were seated and handed it over. Last year, Linkish competed in honor of his late stepmother, Jean Hothem.
“She was the only reason I won,” Linkish said. “It all had to do with the people that supported her.”
When sked if he had any advice for any of the dancers, David Smith, a contestant last year, said, “It was fun, but it’s tough. I thought I had pretty good rhythm until I did this.”
More information on Dancing for a Cause and this year’s contestants can be found at dancehallcounty.com.