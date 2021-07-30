Meet Nick Borlie, Gainesville Parks and Rec’s skateboarding instructor

If you’ve visited Gainesville Skate Park, chances are you’ve seen Nick Borlie.

Since the space opened in the summer of 2020, the 28-year-old has spent most weeks in the park, passing down his knowledge of the board to both kids and adults.

“I tell all of them to be safe and careful skateboarding because it’s dangerous sometimes, but the main thing is to have fun,” Borlie said. “That’s all it really is about. That’s why I still skateboard.”

Borlie said the action sport caught his attention when he was 8 years old. He remembers seeing a pack of skateboarders in Atlanta and thinking “it was the coolest thing ever.” Plus, Borlie said Marty McFly in “Back to the Future,” who skateboards in the movie, added to his interest.



