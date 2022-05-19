‘I’m a people’s person’: Meet Elizabeth Lyle, a 55-year patient care tech at NGHS

Every day at 9:53 a.m., Elizabeth Lyle clocks in for her 10 o’clock shift at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

As a patient care technician, Lyle works in the Sam Jones Cath Observation Unit inside the hospital’s outpatient services building, where she assists patients preparing for and recovering from non-emergent cardiac catheterization procedures, in addition to offering support to the nurses.

“It’s busy, usually — real, real busy,” she said.

At 77, Lyle is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother — and she’s Northeast Georgia Health System’s longest tenured employee with 55 years of service, for which she was recently recognized during the organization’s annual service awards ceremony.