This North Hall family started up a beef farm to have healthier cows and people

As a part of regenerative agriculture, Bonelli said this practice helps improve soil health, gives the cattle fresh food and keeps them out of their own waste. He also refrains from feeding the livestock anything other than grass and doesn’t use chemical pesticides on the property.



“Everything we do is to make the land healthier and make animals healthier, which will make people healthier,” Bonelli said.

The Bonelli family moved to the farm off Hopewell Church Road around two years ago, which came with several beef cows from the previous owner. Bonelli said he and his wife, Lindsay, were quickly taken with the livestock and considered the idea of starting their own regenerative beef farm.

“I started to learn about how grass-fed beef is good for you and the environment,” he said. “I ended up getting passionate about it and diving in. The more I learn about it and do it, the more passionate I get.”

Through his own research, Bonelli, who works full-time as the senior vice president of Regions Commercial Banking, said he learned how to raise grass-fed beef cows. By the end of 2020, he said he finally got into the groove of the farmer and rancher life, tending to the land before and after work, as well as weekends.

“I started to feel like I know what I’m doing pretty well, and I can keep the cows healthy and alive,” he said. “And now, I’m starting to dig into the finer points of how to finish a cow on grass.”