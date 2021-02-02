Lakeview alumnus Jordan Thomas remembered for his loving, caring spirit

“I never dreamed we’d have a prayer vigil at our school for one of our own,” Simpson said. “We’re all distraught and hurting. I don’t have any words of wisdom. The only thing I have is hope because I know Jordan was a believer, and we all hold onto that hope.”



Thomas graduated from Lakeview in 2020 where he played on the private school’s baseball and football teams.

Deuce Roark, Lakeview’s athletics director and baseball coach, described Thomas as a “good, natural athlete” who was ambidextrous on the field and a joy to be around.

“He could put a glove on either hand and (throw) almost equally well with both hands,” he said. “What stood out is he was a great teammate. Never did he complain. Always encouraging.”

Although Thomas proved an exceptional athlete, Simpson said he worked just as hard academically, making a strong impression on all of his teachers.

“He’s just a kid that loves people, loves us all,” he said. “We got to have Jordan Thomas in our lives for the last 19 years. The memories he made and left us are good. I feel fortunate that Jordan Thomas came to my school.”

Brandon Wilson said he met Thomas on his first day of sixth grade, and since then, they’ve been best friends. The two even became roommates at Georgia Southern their freshman year.

Wilson said he can’t recall the last time he went 24 hours without seeing his best friend. He added that Thomas would put a smile on his face everyday, just by looking at him.

“He wouldn’t think about himself before anybody else,” he said. “He would always ask how you were doing, it was always about other people. That’s why he’s so special.”

Roark noted Thomas’ infectious personality, saying that he had a helpful and kind spirit.

“(He’s) just one of the best kids to be around,” he said.