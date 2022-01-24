John Ferguson Jr., former NGHS CEO and president, dies at 82

John A. Ferguson Jr., a former CEO and president of Northeast Georgia Health System, died Sunday, Jan. 23.
He was 82.
Joining Hall County Hospital in 1964, Ferguson became the hospital administrator four years later.
Ferguson guided Hall County Hospital, which later became NGHS, for more than four decades.
“As CEO, John was successful, not only in helping the organization grow through new technologies and navigating safely as new payment methods evolved, but also in shaping the health system’s culture through his genuine respect for the physicians, board members, employees and volunteers who helped the organization care for their patients,” according to Ferguson’s obituary. “He was a highly sought-after and respected leader because of his vision, intellect, humor, and ability to spot and grow the talent of those around him.
Ferguson, of Gainesville, retired from the hospital system in 2004.
He is survived by his wife, Lydia Waddell Ferguson, and children.
