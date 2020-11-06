The Jingle Mingle has been canceled, but Santa still plans to sit on the square

Santa Claus is coming to town this November.
A man who answers as “Santa” notified The Times on Thursday, Nov. 5, of his plans to sit in a chair in the middle of the Gainesville square from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
For the past eight years, he has served as the Jingle Mingle’s Santa, and said he wanted to carry on the spirit of the season even though the big event has been canceled.
“It’s Santa’s way of saying Christmas is here,” he said. “I’m trying to bring Christmas back.”
Santa said he will allow kids to sit in his lap and wearing a mask is not required.
“The parents can do anything they want, Santa is not worried about COVID,” he said.
Santa comes to the square
When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21
Where: Gainesville square, under Old Joe statue
Spending time on the square and interacting with people doesn’t require a permit from the city.
Santa said he welcomes parents to take "all the pictures they want” of him with their children. He plans to set up his Christmas chair under the Old Joe statue where he normally sits during the Jingle Mingle.
“This year is going to be a challenge, I can see,” Santa said. “But it’s well worth it to see the look on the kids’ faces. I see most of these kids that come to the Jingle Mingle every year. It’s something the parents need to do for the kids.”
The city announced its plans to cancel the Jingle Mingle and Christmas on Green Street in mid-October.
As an alternative, Gainesville will host Light up the Town, which calls upon residents and businesses to adorn their shops or homes with as much holiday decorations as possible and submit a photo to gainesville.org/light-up-the-town.
Entries must be turned in by Dec. 1 to be placed in the contest. The winners of the five categories will receive their own personal Santa parade. For more information, visit gainesville.org/light-up-the-town.
“We’re disappointed that we can’t have Jingle Mingle and Christmas on Green Street,” Robyn Lynch, Gainesville’s director of tourism, said. “We know those are two of the community’s favorite holiday events. We’re looking forward to Light up the Town to supplement some Christmas cheer.”