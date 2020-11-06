The Jingle Mingle has been canceled, but Santa still plans to sit on the square

Santa Claus is coming to town this November.



A man who answers as “Santa” notified The Times on Thursday, Nov. 5, of his plans to sit in a chair in the middle of the Gainesville square from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.

For the past eight years, he has served as the Jingle Mingle’s Santa, and said he wanted to carry on the spirit of the season even though the big event has been canceled.

“It’s Santa’s way of saying Christmas is here,” he said. “I’m trying to bring Christmas back.”

Santa said he will allow kids to sit in his lap and wearing a mask is not required.

“The parents can do anything they want, Santa is not worried about COVID,” he said.