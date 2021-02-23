Jim Walters remembered as 'true titan' in Gainesville community

Jim Walters, a longtime Gainesville businessman known for his philanthropic efforts and years of community service, died Monday night at home, according to Memorial Park North Funeral Home.
Tributes came in immediately.
“We join those in our community, and beyond, who are mourning the passing of a true titan of industry, a philanthropist with an unimpeachable reputation that was second to none,” said the Gainesville Jaycees in a Facebook post.
He was president of Walters Management Co., which provides management and supervision services for financial companies.
Walters also served on the state’s Board of Natural Resources for 10 years and was appointed in 2012 to the Georgia Ports Authority, serving at one point as chairman. His service with nonprofits included 40 different organizations.
Funeral services will be announced later.
This story will be updated.