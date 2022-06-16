Jim O’Dell, who helped bring dragon boat races to Gainesville, bids Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club farewell

Ever the curious person — a trait he owes to a background in human resources and occupational health and safety — his knowledge of the sport “steadily increased” and spurred him to become a volunteer BRL coach.

The rest, as they say, is history.

“I’ve been here ever since,” O’Dell said.

O’Dell has assumed several roles over the years, including high performance coach and program director, and was instrumental in bringing the 2018 Dragon Boats World Championships to Gainesville.

In 2020, he was named LCKC’s executive director, beginning a short and sweet stint that’s set to conclude July 9, as he returns to the realm of occupational health and safety.

He’ll be working with Marel in Gainesville, where he’ll coach 270 employees across three shifts.

“It’s a big change and it’s an entirely new industry for me to get involved with,” O’Dell said. “I’m looking forward to that learning curve … and just being that cheerleader for all those folks.”

In the wake of his impending departure, O’Dell says he has “absolutely no regrets at all.”

“Every moment here, good or sad or anything in between — how many people get to turn a hobby into a profession? It has been a true blessing.”