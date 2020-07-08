Janie Bryant, Emmy Award-winning costume designer, to speak at Brenau webinar July 14

Janie Bryant, an Emmy Award-winning costume designer and Brenau Academy alumna, is virtually returning to her old stomping grounds for an online Zoom talk.



From 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, Bryant will share her journey to success, as well as answer questions from students and the general public.

The webinar is the second installment of The Women’s College of Brenau University’s GOLD Speaker Series. The talk is a part of the “G” component of the Women’s College’s GOLD Program, which dedicates a school year to gender awareness. During the fall semester, the program will transition to the “O,” which focuses on ownership of personal responsibility and civic engagement. The ensuing years will encompass leadership and diversity.

To join the Zoom webinar, people must register before 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, via brenau.edu/gold-speaker. The talk is free to the public.

Debra Dobkins, dean of The Women’s College, said she is excited to virtually welcome Bryant back to Brenau and offer students and community members a glimpse into how she built her career in the arts.

“I think it’s important for our audience to see how someone from a small town in the South and women’s college environment can take on the world,” Dobkins said. “She has done just that.”

After graduating from Brenau Academy, Bryant spent a year at The Women’s College. She later studied fashion design at the American College of Applied Arts.