Janie Bryant, Emmy Award-winning costume designer, to speak at Brenau webinar July 14

Janie Bryant, an Emmy Award-winning costume designer and Brenau Academy alumna, is virtually returning to her old stomping grounds for an online Zoom talk.
From 4-5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, Bryant will share her journey to success, as well as answer questions from students and the general public.
The webinar is the second installment of The Women’s College of Brenau University’s GOLD Speaker Series. The talk is a part of the “G” component of the Women’s College’s GOLD Program, which dedicates a school year to gender awareness. During the fall semester, the program will transition to the “O,” which focuses on ownership of personal responsibility and civic engagement. The ensuing years will encompass leadership and diversity.
To join the Zoom webinar, people must register before 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, via brenau.edu/gold-speaker. The talk is free to the public.
Debra Dobkins, dean of The Women’s College, said she is excited to virtually welcome Bryant back to Brenau and offer students and community members a glimpse into how she built her career in the arts.
“I think it’s important for our audience to see how someone from a small town in the South and women’s college environment can take on the world,” Dobkins said. “She has done just that.”
After graduating from Brenau Academy, Bryant spent a year at The Women’s College. She later studied fashion design at the American College of Applied Arts.
Zoom talk with Janie Bryant, Emmy Award-winning costume designer
What: Free online event hosted by Brenau University
When: 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, July 14
To register: brenau.edu/gold-speaker
Dobkins said Bryant’s career has taken flight in Paris, Hollywood and other fashion-centric cities.
“Coming from an institution that puts great value in the arts, it’s always terrific to hear a story from somebody who has succeeded in such a big way,” Dobkins said. “She said that it was only when she was there (Brenau), that she felt like she could really be herself. She talked about it really being fundamental to who she is and where she’s gone in life.”
Bryant won an Emmy for her work as costume designer for HBO’s “Deadwood.” She also earned four Emmy nominations for AMC’s “Mad Men.”
Other movies and series she has worked on include Stephen King’s “It,” “The Last Tycoon,” “The Romanoffs,” and more recently the dark comedy show, “Why Women Kill.”
Bryant recently launched an extended-size luxury clothing line for curvy women called, JXB.
In addition to becoming successful as a fashion designer, Dobkins said Bryant has expanded her reach to helping other women within her field strive for salary equity. Although the profession is female dominated, she said the salaries for women are “far lower than for men.” Bryant has been working with a union in Los Angeles to create an even playing field.
When people leave the Zoom talk on July 14, Dobkins said she wants them to feel inspired and understand how “women can lift other women up.”
“I hope they feel their creative juices flowing a little bit more,” she said. “And I hope that they see how what looks impossible might actually be possible if a person has enough determination and grit and confidence in herself to make her dreams come true.”
For more information, contact Lacey Carpenter at lcarpenter1@brenau.edu.