Jaemor Farms co-founder Valvoreth Morrison Echols dies at 82

The Echols family matriarch and co-founder of Jaemor Farms, Valvoreth Morrison Echols, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. She was 82.
The stores in Alto and Commerce will be closed Friday, Sept. 4, for a celebration of her life, according to the farm’s social media accounts. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday at Enon Baptist Church, according to her obituary. Whitfield Funeral Home in Baldwin is handling arrangements.
“We know that the streets of Heaven are rejoicing at her arrival, but we will miss her so dearly here on this Earth,” the family said in the Facebook post.
Valvoreth and husband Jimmy Echols founded the farm in 1981. The Commerce location opened in 2013.
Several generations of the Echols family have farmed for more than 100 years, growing fruits and vegetables, such as peaches, strawberries and blackberries, most of which they sell at their Alto and Commerce locations. They also offer pick-your-own opportunities, corn mazes, sunflower fields and other activities.