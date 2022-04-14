‘I’ve never felt more loved in my life.’ Centennial principal fights ovarian cancer ‘blown away’ by community support

While she anticipated returning to school within a few days of the first operation, Frierson encountered a few setbacks that kept her at home until after the winter break. In her absence, Frierson said Centennial’s students “inundated” her with heartfelt cards, letters and pictures that now fill several baskets in her home.



“I don’t know that I’ll ever be able to part with them,” she said. “In Gainesville City Schools, our mottos are ‘Inspire, Nurture, Challenge and Prepare,’ and our children have inspired and nurtured me a whole lot this year. It’s blown me away. I’m so humbled and appreciative of everything that they’ve done. They have really risen to the challenge and shown what it means to be a good person and to care about someone else.”

Upon her return in January, the school institutionalized “Wig Wednesdays,” with students and staff donning new sets of locks to help Frierson feel comfortable and confident in her own.

“I’ve never felt more loved in my life,” Frierson said. “I’m so lucky, I’m so fortunate, I’m so blessed to be surrounded by so many people who care about me and want the best for me, and I believe they know I love them, too. Gratitude is the overwhelming emotion that I feel.”