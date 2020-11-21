‘It’s like calling in Batman.' How Brandon Evans of Gainesville shows up for kids when they need him the most

“I do understand growing up as a young African American man, sometimes you need that outside influence to talk to you and speak about life,” Evans said. “As men, sometimes we need a man to step in — whether an uncle, grandpa or mentor — to be the positive person in their life to see they can be successful.”

Knowing when to show up

By building connections with students, Evans is able to hear about the obstacles they face like trauma, self esteem issues and the death of loved ones.

Jamie Green, principal at Gainesville High School, said a couple of weeks ago, a number of students lost a family member and found out on the way to school.

“It just rocked them, you know,” Green said. “Before I could even turn around, Brandon was already coming in. Tell me how many people in the community respond like that. He just instinctively knows where he’s got to be, when he’s got to be there and how to be when he’s there.”

Green said Evans not only offers counsel to students, but himself. When he feels like he can’t get through to a kid who’s going through a difficult time, he reaches out to Evans.

“It’s like calling in Batman,” Green said. “You put the Brandon sign up, and he comes in and helps us. He’s so compassionate, and he truly cares.”

Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said Evans is a young man who wants to invest in students and help them find opportunities.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s two students or 30 students, he’s going to take them on,” he said. “For somebody to have a heart like that, it’s just phenomenal.”