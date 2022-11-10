‘It was my honor.’ Gainesville veteran reflects on service, travel as a flight nurse

For two weeks every year, Shaw’s unit set out on active duty drills and missions that took them to various corners of the globe: Germany, where they toured castles and concentration camps in their off time; Greece; Italy; Austria; Turkey, where a trip to pick up patients was forever coined the “Turkey trot mission;” England and the British Isles.



“When I went to Germany and England, the pilots called me up to the cockpit — we were flying over the Italian Alps, and they wanted me to see it,” Shaw said.

Among the many remembered highlights of her job, traveling was Shaw's favorite.

“The travel was excellent, and the benefits are good. You know, I never thought about retirement.”

After a year in the Air National Guard, Shaw was named the force’s flight nurse of the year.

“I was surprised and delighted,” she said.

According to Shaw, reserve flight nurses were allotted up to 36 flights per year, which equated to three a month, and had the option to complete each one separately, or to knock out three at a time on overnight flights.

“I did all 36,” she said.

Shaw’s experiences furthered her love for travel as a civilian; she’s traveled to Europe several times since and, once, embarked on a cruise solo.

Shaw was no stranger to air travel prior to joining the military, though — in fact, it was on a particularly turbulent commercial flight to Ireland that she vowed to never fly again. Then she joined the Air National Guard.

Turbulence isn’t as bad on a military aircraft as a commercial plane, Shaw said, and she would know — during her service, she flew on the C-124 Globemaster II, C-7 Caribou and C-130 Hercules.

The C-124, Shaw said, was “a huge aircraft, about two stories and shaped like a pregnant guppy,” while the C-7 was considerably smaller.

“When we did training missions, we had a briefing and then we picked up our equipment and configured the aircraft,” she said. “In the C-7, it was a small aircraft, so we couldn’t carry as many people as we wanted to.”

The loudest of the planes was the C-130, Shaw recalled.

“We always wore earplugs.”

Though shaken by turbulence once upon a time, Shaw clarified she was never afraid of flying.

“If the pilots felt safe, I felt safe, too,” she said. “We had good maintenance and each plane had a loadmaster who would tell us how to unload and tie down (equipment) so that things wouldn’t shift.”

When she wasn’t off on a mission, Shaw was building a 38-year career at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, where she worked as director of quality assurance and supervised two surgical units.

“I thought I had the best of both worlds,” she said.