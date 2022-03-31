It started as a pinup photo shoot. Now, these women have banded together to do good in Hall County

Bound by pinup glamour and a heart for philanthropy, an emerging sisterhood known as the GainesVegas Pinups is making its mark in Gainesville.
While many of their relationships trace back to high school, each of the women — about 35 in number — share one common connection. They all, at one point or another, have been the focal point of Celestial Studios owner Fox Gradin’s camera lens.
“We … didn’t realize we had all been photographed by Fox,” said Kristy Ingram.
Upon the discovery, the group conspired to put together a calendar and donate the profits to a charitable cause. With their first calendar in 2020, the group raised about $300 to assist a mutual friend with medical bills following a cancer diagnosis. Garnering a similar amount in 2021, they used the profits to buy up grocery stores’ supplies of feminine hygiene products to give to the Georgia Mountain Food Bank.
This year, the Pinups’ calendar sales doubled and the final sum went to nonprofit Bridge the City, which aims to address local needs via food drives, hygiene initiatives and community events.
The group also recently amassed more than 80 prom dresses as well as makeup and accessories for girls who otherwise couldn’t afford them.
“The charities kind of present themselves when it’s time,” Gradin said. “We’ve never had to organize that.”
“The universe always has a way of making things come together,” Ingram added. “The universe kind of just leads us where we need to go and we listen and go. It all started through photography, a chat room and old friends. We just thought (doing a calendar) was a cool idea, and then it evolved into a way to help people.”
The group is working toward becoming an official nonprofit. In the meantime, the Pinups are focused on mirroring Gainesville’s growth as a city by stretching their outreach to “whoever needs help at the moment,” according to Amanda Dunn.
“Of course, we’re a girl gang — girls and women are always going to be our top priority, and we’re going to help them. But we’re looking to help everybody that needs something,” Dunn said. “We’re all big givers from different backgrounds, different walks of life, different jobs. We have every bit of goodness in our hearts. People are hurting every day. The way I look at things, if I’m fortunate enough to be able to put food on my table and put a roof over somebody’s head and I have a couple of extra dollars, I need to help somebody else.”
According to Rebecca Drummond, the Pinups are building a network within and outside of Gainesville so that, in the event they encounter a need they don’t have the resources to meet, they know who to call.
“It’s important for people to know that we don’t want them to be scared to ask for help,” she said. “If we can’t (provide help), we can certainly ask around and find somebody that can help.”
At present, the Pinups are seeking a restaurateur who’s game for a restaurant takeover, allowing the group to wait tables for charity. Those interested in collaborating can contact gainesvegaspinups@gmail.com.
When Gradin started shooting pinup photography 23 years ago, she did so with the intention of making her subjects feel at home with themselves and found “quite by accident” that the more women settle into adulthood, the more difficulty they have in finding friends, or even keeping them as their lives follow different paths.
Over time, Gradin’s mission to restore confidence in those who’ve lost it spilled beyond her studio walls. Although she said she never imagined her work spearheading the idea of the GainesVegas Pinups, it’s become the proudest pinnacle of her artistic career.
“When we started GainesVegas Pinups, it was a common thread for people to get together and to be sisters — a place where you didn’t have to prove yourself, you were just welcome,” Gradin said. “That is the umbrella to this whole thing — we wanted to start a family where everyone was included, and if someone needed a friend, they could join us. They could sit at our table for sure.”
For the Pinups, posing for Gradin has been a profound and oft unexpected source of confidence and empowerment — a sentiment they’re aiming to spread throughout the community, particularly its youth.
“The thing that all of us have found is that when you get those pictures back, you see somebody that you don’t know,” Dunn said. “You see your potential, you see who you are inside — every little thing about yourself that you hate isn’t there anymore. As a girl growing up, and especially in this society, it’s very hard to grow up and love yourself. We all want to share that confidence-building with our girls in the community.”
The GainesVegas Pinups’ 2023 calendars are slated to go on sale in late October, according to Ingram, and “every single dime beyond the production costs will go directly into the hands of people who desperately need it.”
In the meantime, supporters can request the Pinups’ latest calendar to get them through the rest of 2022 by emailing gainesvegaspinups@gmail.com.For updates on the GainesVegas Pinups’ charitable events and initiatives, follow the group on Facebook.