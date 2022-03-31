It started as a pinup photo shoot. Now, these women have banded together to do good in Hall County

This year, the Pinups’ calendar sales doubled and the final sum went to nonprofit Bridge the City, which aims to address local needs via food drives, hygiene initiatives and community events.



The group also recently amassed more than 80 prom dresses as well as makeup and accessories for girls who otherwise couldn’t afford them.

“The charities kind of present themselves when it’s time,” Gradin said. “We’ve never had to organize that.”

“The universe always has a way of making things come together,” Ingram added. “The universe kind of just leads us where we need to go and we listen and go. It all started through photography, a chat room and old friends. We just thought (doing a calendar) was a cool idea, and then it evolved into a way to help people.”

The group is working toward becoming an official nonprofit. In the meantime, the Pinups are focused on mirroring Gainesville’s growth as a city by stretching their outreach to “whoever needs help at the moment,” according to Amanda Dunn.

“Of course, we’re a girl gang — girls and women are always going to be our top priority, and we’re going to help them. But we’re looking to help everybody that needs something,” Dunn said. “We’re all big givers from different backgrounds, different walks of life, different jobs. We have every bit of goodness in our hearts. People are hurting every day. The way I look at things, if I’m fortunate enough to be able to put food on my table and put a roof over somebody’s head and I have a couple of extra dollars, I need to help somebody else.”

According to Rebecca Drummond, the Pinups are building a network within and outside of Gainesville so that, in the event they encounter a need they don’t have the resources to meet, they know who to call.

“It’s important for people to know that we don’t want them to be scared to ask for help,” she said. “If we can’t (provide help), we can certainly ask around and find somebody that can help.”

At present, the Pinups are seeking a restaurateur who’s game for a restaurant takeover, allowing the group to wait tables for charity. Those interested in collaborating can contact gainesvegaspinups@gmail.com.