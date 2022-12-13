‘It just made a collector out of me.’ How a nutcracker started this Clermont woman's 56-year Christmas tradition

It started with a gift about 56 years ago.
Judy Goddard unwrapped a nutcracker and essentially opened Pandora’s box on a lifelong hobby that’s become, more or less, a bit of an obsession.
Amassed over the ensuing years, Goddard’s Clermont home boasts an army of nutcrackers more than 200 strong adorning nearly every piece of furniture in sight.
While there’s no particular rhyme or reason behind the collection, for Goddard, what was once an unfamiliar decoration became the timeless centerpiece of a longstanding holiday tradition.
“It just made a collector out of me,” Goddard said. “I just liked it because it was different. We had not had any in my family; I was intrigued with it.”
A mix of new and old, the nutcrackers — which only commandeer the home for the duration of the holidays, retreating back to the attic after the first of the year — are a big conversation piece for first-time visitors to the Goddard household, the collector said, typically eliciting variations of the same question: “‘Good grief, where did you get all of those?’”
Save for that very first nutcracker, which she received from her mother, Goddard has curated the entire collection on her own, perusing thrift stores and yard sales as well as larger departmentment stores. With the exception of two nutcrackers, each member of her collection is distinctly unique.
“I just love to look at them, so I just keep buying them,” she said. “They always have been — and are — beautiful. They are in many places. Macy’s, for example, has a lot to choose from — and they are 60%, so that’s a good motive to buy.”
She has no rubric to guide her hunt for new nutcrackers, “just one that’s different and, of course, good looking.”
It’s a relatively inexpensive hobby, Goddard said, with her thrifted finds typically averaging no more than $3. The largest sum she’s ever dropped on a nutcracker was $59 for an Elvis Presley replica — but according to Goddard, some sacrifices are worth making for the King of Rock and Roll.
“We were crazy about him during our time,” she said, adding she once attended one of his concerts with a group of friends.
A retired educator, Goddard shares her home with her husband of 57 years, Jerald. Together, the couple have two children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Another tradition Goddard has upheld over the years is challenging her grandchildren to identify which of the nutcrackers are newcomers to the collection when they visit for Christmas. If her grandchildren find them all, Goddard promises them $100.
“They never identify them, there are so many,” she said.
Though she’s occasionally — and briefly — entertained the idea of giving them away, Goddard plans to continue growing her collection for years to come.
“I guess I’m just not going to stop — I’m going to keep on collecting,” she said.