‘It just made a collector out of me.’ How a nutcracker started this Clermont woman's 56-year Christmas tradition

Amassed over the ensuing years, Goddard’s Clermont home boasts an army of nutcrackers more than 200 strong adorning nearly every piece of furniture in sight.

While there’s no particular rhyme or reason behind the collection, for Goddard, what was once an unfamiliar decoration became the timeless centerpiece of a longstanding holiday tradition.

“It just made a collector out of me,” Goddard said. “I just liked it because it was different. We had not had any in my family; I was intrigued with it.”

A mix of new and old, the nutcrackers — which only commandeer the home for the duration of the holidays, retreating back to the attic after the first of the year — are a big conversation piece for first-time visitors to the Goddard household, the collector said, typically eliciting variations of the same question: “‘Good grief, where did you get all of those?’”