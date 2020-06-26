‘In any time and place, this woman would be exceptional.’ A donation and some history of Beulah Rucker Museum

Another piece of Beulah Rucker Oliver’s legacy will be available for public viewing.

On Tuesday, June 23, Gainesville architect Garland Reynolds unraveled his hand-drawn architectural rendering of the Beulah Rucker Museum from 1995.

As Reynolds smoothed out the large piece of paper, Rucker’s great-great-granddaughter, Tori-Nicole Bailey, looked on with Charlene Williams, the museum’s volunteer executive director; Martha Zoller, 15-year member of the museum's board of directors; and Abit Massey, president emeritus of the Georgia Poultry Federation.

The design will now be memorialized at either the Beulah Rucker Museum or the Education Center, which is located next door.

Zoller, who has dedicated years toward preserving Rucker’s legacy, said the donation shows “what a great community Gainesville is.”

“In any time and place, this woman (Rucker) would be exceptional,” Zoller said. “But, especially in the early 1900s as a black woman in a small town in the South. It was an amazing story that I couldn’t stay away from.”

Rucker was born in 1888 on a farm in Banks County to illiterate sharecropper parents. As shared by the museum, Rucker knew she wanted to be a teacher since her first day of school at 5 years old.

She graduated with honors from the Knox Institute in Athens in 1909 and earned her room and board by milking cows and cleaning the principal’s home. She then set on a mission to build a school for African Americans during a time when many educational institutions didn’t accept Black students.

After years of searching for a perfect location and building a group of supporters, she obtained land in Gainesville to start the Industrial School off Athens Highway. The site grew to have a girls and boys dormitory, cannery, workshop, gymnasium, chicken house and classroom building. The institute provided basic high school education to myriad young people and veterans.