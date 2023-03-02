‘I’m still pinching myself.’ Documentary starring Gainesville’s Callie Truelove reaching audiences with help from a ‘Brady Bunch’ actor

The mother-daughter duo said they often didn’t know who they were going to meet until they got there, but the connections were instant, even familial.



“It wasn’t like we were filming; it was just like we were instantly family whenever we drove up and saw them,” Tabitha said.

Such sentiments are not atypical for the Trueloves, especially Callie, who hardly meets a stranger.

“Callie has always had such a love for people — a love that God put in her and that she just loves to share to uplift others,” Tabitha said. “She wants everyone to know that even though they have a disability, it doesn’t matter. You may do things different or you may live your life different, but you’re worthy of love and everything that life has to offer; you deserve to tell your story and live life to the fullest.”

Spreading love like it's her last name

According to Tabitha, trips to the grocery store, even those made on a time crunch, often turn into hours-long outings, because Callie never fails to find someone to talk to. Often, they’re folks in need of a kind smile and encouraging words.

“If she sees somebody that she feels led to speak to, she does,” said Callie’s dad, Keith Truelove. “This lady (that Callie once spoke to) said, ‘Honey, you just don’t know what I’ve been through today. You don’t know how much that means to me.’ I just plan an extra hour every time we go.”

“She’s taught me and her dad to slow down and to see things that we normally take for granted,” Tabitha said. “We go in the grocery store and I’ll say, ‘I’m in a hurry. I need to get this and get home. No talking.’ And I can see her see somebody across the grocery store or across the room and she just feels that need to speak to them, even if it’s, ‘Your hair is pretty’ or ‘I love your shirt.’ People that just need somebody to say something to them. She sees the little things — the things that I necessarily pass over that I should see and I don’t.”

A pastor’s daughter, Callie is no stranger to the biblical command to love one another, though her faith, rather than an inherited family heirloom, is entirely her own.



She believes God grants her the ability to sense people’s emotions, a sort of intuitive nudge letting her know when a person could use some encouragement.

“I know when somebody needs to be talked to,” she said. “God lets me know when people are going through something. This world is so dark and scary and spooky right now, we just need a little bit of light and a little bit of hope. If I can be that person, I’ll do it.”